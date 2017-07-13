NEWS

Police: 2 kids found unconscious in car in Pearland garage

Pearland police are investigating a report that two young children were left in a running car left in a closed garage.

The 8-year-old and 9-month-old were found unconscious around 4:35 p.m., according to authorities. A caller told police that the children's mother had left them inside the car.

Authorities said the children were both unconscious but breathing when they were taken to Memorial Hermann. Their present conditions are not known.

No other details have been released.
