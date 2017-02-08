NEWS

Police: 12-year-old boy stabs father to break up fight in Santa Fe

EMBED </>More News Videos

A boy is accused of stabbing his own father during a domestic disturbance in Santa Fe. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, TX (KTRK) --
Police say a 12-year-old boy stabbed his father in an attempt to break up a fight between his parents in Santa Fe.

Investigators said the boy found his mom and his dad fighting at their home on 6th Street Monday night.

The boy allegedly grabbed a pocket knife to defend his mom, and ended up stabbing his 42-year-old father.

The 42-year-old man was taken to UTMB with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear where the man had been stabbed.

Child Protective Services and Santa Fe police are investigating.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingdomestic violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
One killed in midday shooting in SW Houston
Chase ends in fiery cash at gas station
Body found in field near school in NW Houston
Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
More News
Top Stories
Body found in field near school in NW Houston
One killed in midday shooting in SW Houston
Chase ends in fiery cash at gas station
Ft. Bend Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for man
Record highs will hit 87 in Houston
Man charged in fatal stabbing of co-worker's mom
Big 12 to withhold 25% Baylor's future revenue
Show More
Child gets happy surprise after Disney souvenirs stolen
Residents escape as mudslide rips home in two
Nearly 2 tons of weed found disguised as limes
'I'm scared to death,' child rape suspect tells judge
Convenience store destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
Students honor special needs student in homecoming vote
Barber spreads kindness with free haircuts for homeless
'I'm scared to death,' child rape suspect tells judge
Child gets happy surprise after Disney souvenirs stolen
More Video