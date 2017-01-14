JUVENILE CRIME

Police: 11-year-old arrested following crime spree with mom's boyfriend
Wisconsin police say an 11-year-old boy went on a crime spree with his mother's boyfriend. (KTRK)

FITCHBURG, WI (KTRK) --
Wisconsin police say an 11-year-old boy stole cash and credit cards from a dozen businesses during a disturbing crime spree.

The young man was caught on surveillance video at a local pet supply store, where a manager said he made off with $180 in cash.

Police say the boy and his mother's 25-year-old boyfriend then hit up about a dozen other businesses on the city's west side.

"We definitely don't come across 11-year-olds committing these sorts of crimes on a regular basis. It's really unfortunate," a local police spokesperson told WISC-TV.

Authorities eventually caught up with the boy at nearby Walmart. They say he had credit cards that had been stolen from employees of the various stores.
