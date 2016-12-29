HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating the death of an individual at a local business in northwest Houston.
Police responded to the Vivaldi Stone, located at 13040 Hempstead Road, around 12:55pm. Officials with the Houston Fire Department were called to the scene and discovered the body inside.
No other details have been released.
