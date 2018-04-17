Plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia today.Flight 1380 was en route from New York City's LaGuardia International Airport to Dallas Love Field when it was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport, where it landed safely, airport officials said.Photos posted to social media showed passengers with oxygen masks, a blown out window and remains of an engine.Passengers and crew are being brought into the terminal, the airport and airline said.Southwest said in a statement, "The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time."The National Transportation Safety Board said it is gathering information.