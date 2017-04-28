A 17-year-old U.S. Marine Corps recruit collapsed and died Tuesday while exercising in a Brentwood park, according to police.At about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Veterans Park on Balfour Road for a call about an unresponsive male.They found Floyd Burrell, who had collapsed from "an apparent unexpected medical complication" while working out with other Marine Corps recruits, according to police.Police said Burrell, a Pittsburg resident who was a senior at Pittsburg High School, received CPR from a bystander before emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died.His dad said Floyd joined the military to get money for college. "First and foremost he was a musician. He played saxophone for six, seven years. I was pleasantly surprised when he mentioned playing football. His brothers and sisters are athletes, so when he said he wanted to play football, I about fell out of my chair," Burrell's father said.Floyd played football for three years.His dad said Floyd did not have any health problems.The Contra Costa County coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine what led to Burrell's collapse.