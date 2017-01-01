NEWS

Oil pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline rappel from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game. (AP)</span></div>
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --
Protesters trying to stymie the Dakota Access oil pipeline unfurled a huge banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Play was not interrupted on the field during Sunday's game, but eight rows of fans below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. Opponents contend the pipeline could affect drinking water and Native American artifacts. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline will be safe.

In a statement, stadium operator SMG says two people climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss. Police are negotiating with the protesters to come down, and about a half-dozen police and firefighters in rappelling gear were seen on the truss, waiting to remove the protesters.

Vikings spokesman Lester Bagley says the team's only concern is ab! out the "safety of our fans and guests."

Protesters say U.S. Bank has extended a large credit line to Energy Transfer Partners. U.S. Bank spokesman Dana Ripley declined comment.

The pipeline is would carry oil from western North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois where it can be shipped on to users. Protesters camped in North Dakota for months to try to stop completion of construction.
Related Topics:
newsoilprotest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
One person shot, killed by deputies in SW Houston
More News
Top Stories
Texans QB Savage out with concussion
Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party after altercation
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
One person shot, killed by deputies in SW Houston
New year, new laws take effect
Show More
At least 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
Houston's biggest news stories of 2016
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
At least 2 dead after plane collision near McKinney
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos