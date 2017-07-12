FINAL plane crash: single eng, pilot only occupant, -40sM no complaints/need medical evaluation, units to remain, no further updates planned — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 13, 2017

Rescue crews responded to Lake Travis after a small plane crashed into the water, emergency officials said.The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in Lake Travis near Pace Bend, ATCEMS said on Twitter.According to officials, only the pilot was inside the plane.The pilot did not require medical attention, officials said.