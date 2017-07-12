NEWS

Rescue crews respond to Lake Travis after reported plane crash

AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Rescue crews responded to Lake Travis after a small plane crashed into the water, emergency officials said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in Lake Travis near Pace Bend, ATCEMS said on Twitter.

According to officials, only the pilot was inside the plane.


The pilot did not require medical attention, officials said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsplane crashAustin County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to celebrate Bastille Day in Paris, meet with Macron
Thief steals $200K in watches from Macy's in The Galleria
Possible road rage incident ends with woman shot
Woman convicted after using identity of dead child
More News
Top Stories
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Another round of storms Thursday
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Family 'relieved killer off the streets' after arrest
Possible road rage incident ends with woman shot
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
Show More
One of Texas' most wanted arrested in Michigan
Schlitterbahn celebrates Women Learn to Surf Day
Woman convicted after using identity of dead child
Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village
Family earning $138K qualifies for affordable housing
More News
Photos
'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' turns 35
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos