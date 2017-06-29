NEWS

PHOTOS: Truck hauling pigs overturns on highway near Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A truck hauling several pigs overturned on a highway near Dallas.

The pigs were seen wandering part of the highway as crews helped to take them off the road.
