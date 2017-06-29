Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
NEWS
PHOTOS: Truck hauling pigs overturns on highway near Dallas
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KTRK
Thursday, June 29, 2017 08:21AM
DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A truck hauling several pigs overturned on a highway near Dallas.
The pigs were seen wandering part of the highway as crews helped to take them off the road.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
animal
texas news
Dallas
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Group condemns decision to drop charge in Bland case
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
SW Houston woman fights with city over garden height
More News
Top Stories
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
Highest rain chance is near the coast
Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
2 of 3 suspects in toddler's death face judge
1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 225 in La Porte
DOGGONE CUTE! Pregnant pup has maternity photo shoot
Show More
Woman blames YouTube stunt for boyfriend's death
Westheimer reopened after crash involving Houston PD
Officials set to enforce Trump's travel ban beginning today
Can you believe the iPhone is turning 10 years old?
Top Catholic official charged in sex assault case
More News
Photos
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston