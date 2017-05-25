Dozens of missing children cases from the Houston area remain unsolved, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.Of the children missing in Houston, 21 cases were reported in 2017, another 16 reported in 2016. The remainder of missing children cases that are still unsolved span back to 1982.Tailer Draper was reported to the NCMEC just a few weeks ago. Tailer disappeared March 3. Officials say she may be in the company of a male and in the local area.Michael and Pamela Mayfield, 6 and 5, respectively, were walking home from Betsy Ross Elementary on Thursday, Jan. 10, 1985 when they vanished. Both would be in their mid-30s today.Of those reported to the nationwide database, 90 percent are considered "endangered runaways." Six percent are family abductions.Non-family abductions represent one percent of missing children cases.After a week of outrage on social media, Washington, D.C. police had to have a news conference to clear up misconceptions about a perceived uptick in missing children there.The District of Columbia logged 501 cases of missing juveniles, many of them black or Latino, in the first three months of this year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, the city's police force. Twenty-two were unsolved as of March 22, police said.D.C. police officials said there has been no increase in the numbers of missing persons in their jurisdiction. "We've just been posting them on social media more often," said Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Rachel Reid.According to local police data, the number of missing child cases in the District dropped from 2,433 in 2015 to 2,242 in 2016. The highest total recently, 2,610, was back in 2001.But the increased social media attention has caused concern in the U.S. capital area, which has long had a large minority population and is currently about 48 percent black. Hundreds of people packed a town-hall style meeting at a neighborhood school on Wednesday to express concern about the missing children cases.Information from the National Crime Information Center showed there were 170,899 missing black children under 18 in the United States, more than any other category except for the white/Hispanic combined number of 264,443. Both numbers increased from the year before, which saw 169,655 missing black children and 262,177 missing white/Hispanic children.