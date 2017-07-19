NEWS

PHOTOS: The life and career of O.J. Simpson

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">USC&#39;s O.J. Simpson &#40;32&#41; is pictured in action against Northwestern at Evanston, Ill., Sept. 28, 1968. (AP Photo)</span></div>

Related Topics:
newso.j. simpsonparoleu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump tells Republican senators 'inaction is not an option' on health care
What we know about the undisclosed Trump-Putin dinner encounter
What we know about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
More News
Top Stories
Opening statements in the trial of woman accused of killing cop
Father and son killed in head-on crash
Timeline of events surrounding OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Council members delay passage of recycling deal amid questions
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Man accused of killing pregnant wife could be re-tried
Show More
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
More News
Photos
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Pluto's icy plains revealed in new NASA video
Small tornado damages Livingston business
More Photos