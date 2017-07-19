Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
NEWS
PHOTOS: The life and career of O.J. Simpson
Email
share
share
tweet
email
AP
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 01:12PM
Related Topics:
news
o.j. simpson
parole
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump tells Republican senators 'inaction is not an option' on health care
What we know about the undisclosed Trump-Putin dinner encounter
What we know about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
More News
Top Stories
Opening statements in the trial of woman accused of killing cop
Father and son killed in head-on crash
Timeline of events surrounding OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Council members delay passage of recycling deal amid questions
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Man accused of killing pregnant wife could be re-tried
Show More
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
More News
Photos
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Pluto's icy plains revealed in new NASA video
Small tornado damages Livingston business
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston