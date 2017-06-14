NEWS

PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Alexandria, Va. Police Chief Michael Brown speaks about the shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017.</span></div>
Police are responding to a shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is reported among those shot.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
NEWS
Who is Steve Scalise, GOP congressman injured in Virginia shooting
GOP House leader among 4 injured in Virginia shooting at baseball game practice
WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at VA park
Politicians react to shooting that injured GOP congressman
House Democrats pray after Republican congressman, others shot at baseball practice
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at VA park
Politicians react to shooting of Majority Whip Scalise
At least 6 dead in London high-rise fire
Group of young robbers shoot cab driver in the stomach
Happy Flag Day! 8 American flag facts you may not know
5 ways to celebrate Trump's birthday in Houston today
Murder-for-hire suspect asking judge to grant bond
Show More
Comatose American in hospital after release by North Korea
Couple: Wrong-way driver nearly hit them before crash
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
More News
Photos
At least 6 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos