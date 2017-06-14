Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at VA park
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Good News
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at VA park
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ktrk
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 08:38AM
Police are responding to a shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is reported among those shot.
Report a Typo
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Who is Steve Scalise, GOP congressman injured in Virginia shooting
GOP House leader among 4 injured in Virginia shooting at baseball game practice
WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at VA park
Politicians react to shooting that injured GOP congressman
House Democrats pray after Republican congressman, others shot at baseball practice
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at VA park
Politicians react to shooting of Majority Whip Scalise
At least 6 dead in London high-rise fire
Group of young robbers shoot cab driver in the stomach
Happy Flag Day! 8 American flag facts you may not know
5 ways to celebrate Trump's birthday in Houston today
Murder-for-hire suspect asking judge to grant bond
Show More
Comatose American in hospital after release by North Korea
Couple: Wrong-way driver nearly hit them before crash
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
More News
Photos
At least 6 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Good News
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston