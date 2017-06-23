The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the following wanted suspects:Christopher Babineaux is wanted for burglary of a habitation. He is described as a black man, weighing 176 pounds and 5 '11".Adrian Beller is wanted for burglary of habitation. He is described as a black man, weighing 210 pounds and 6 feet tall.Tawni Bueno is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. She is described as a white woman, weighing 160 pounds and 5'8".Walter Contreras is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender. He is a Hispanic man, 120 pounds at 5'6".Betty Glenn is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member. She is a black woman, 140 pounds at 5'2".Javier Hernandez is wanted for burglary of habitation. He is described as a Hispanic man, 180 pounds at 5'7".Jesse Lewis is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is a black man, 5'8" and 230 pounds.Rinferi Mundo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5'6", 180 pounds.Willie Thomas is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender. He is a black man, 5'10" and 140 pounds.Jose Trejo-Vargas is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member. He is described as a black man, 150 pounds and 5'7".If you have any information leading to their arrests, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the suspect's arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.