Fugitive Fridays: Houston police need help locating these wanted suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the following wanted suspects:

Christopher Babineaux is wanted for burglary of a habitation. He is described as a black man, weighing 176 pounds and 5 '11".

Adrian Beller is wanted for burglary of habitation. He is described as a black man, weighing 210 pounds and 6 feet tall.

Tawni Bueno is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. She is described as a white woman, weighing 160 pounds and 5'8".

Walter Contreras is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender. He is a Hispanic man, 120 pounds at 5'6".

Betty Glenn is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member. She is a black woman, 140 pounds at 5'2".

Javier Hernandez is wanted for burglary of habitation. He is described as a Hispanic man, 180 pounds at 5'7".

Jesse Lewis is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is a black man, 5'8" and 230 pounds.

Rinferi Mundo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5'6", 180 pounds.

Willie Thomas is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender. He is a black man, 5'10" and 140 pounds.

Jose Trejo-Vargas is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member. He is described as a black man, 150 pounds and 5'7".

If you have any information leading to their arrests, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the suspect's arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

