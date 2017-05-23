The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office has charged eight people for illegal gambling.Search warrants were executed at two illegal gambling locations in the 2100 block of FM 1960.As a result of the investigation, about $21,000 in illegal gambling proceeds was seized along with illegal gambling devices and other electronic evidence, officials said.Three people were arrested on scene for various criminal warrants. Investigators filed an additional six warrants for the arrest of other game room owners, operators, and employees."With the assistance of the Harris County Attorney's Office, a nuisance abatement lawsuit has been initiated for the strip center housing both illegal gambling establishments in an attempt to close the businesses down," Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said.