NEWS

PHOTOS: 8 arrested for illegal gambling in Harris County

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Olivia Hernandez</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office has arrested eight people for illegal gambling.

Search warrants were executed at two illegal gambling locations in the 2100 block of FM 1960.

The investigation resulted in eight arrests and approximately $21,000 of illegal gambling proceeds that were seized along with devices and other electronic evidence used for illegal gambling.

Three people were arrested on the scene for various criminal warrants, and other evidence discovered at the scene resulted in six more arrests of other game room owners, operators and employees.

"With the assistance of the Harris County Attorney's Office, a nuisance abatement lawsuit has been initiated for the strip center housing both illegal gambling establishments in an attempt to close the businesses down," Pct. 4 Constable, Mark Herman said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimegambling
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Trump's first budget calls for deep cuts to Medicaid
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
Timeline: How we got from Flynn's firing to a special prosecutor
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
More News
Top Stories
Victim shot to death on side of road near Alvin
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
Show More
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Damage in Brazoria and Galveston counties caused by tornado
Ridge Point football star to name top college choices
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos