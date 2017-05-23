The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office has arrested eight people for illegal gambling.Search warrants were executed at two illegal gambling locations in the 2100 block of FM 1960.The investigation resulted in eight arrests and approximately $21,000 of illegal gambling proceeds that were seized along with devices and other electronic evidence used for illegal gambling.Three people were arrested on the scene for various criminal warrants, and other evidence discovered at the scene resulted in six more arrests of other game room owners, operators and employees."With the assistance of the Harris County Attorney's Office, a nuisance abatement lawsuit has been initiated for the strip center housing both illegal gambling establishments in an attempt to close the businesses down," Pct. 4 Constable, Mark Herman said.