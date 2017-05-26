PHOTOS: 39 arrested in child sex, prostitution sting

POLK COUNTY, Florida --Thirty-nine people have been arrested in Florida in a child sex and prostitution sting.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office along with several partner agencies made the arrests after a week-long undercover investigation.
The investigation focused on people who travel to have sex with minors and prostitution-related offenses. Nineteen of the arrests were related to online prostitution.
One person was arrested for possession of child pornography and 19 others were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex.
Authorities said 11 of the suspects either brought condoms or told the undercover detectives they were bringing condoms. Seven of the suspects allegedly asked undercover officers posing as young girls if they were virgins or mentioned wanting to take their virginity. Four suspects asked undercover officers for nude photos and three suspects said they wanted to "teach" them about sex, police said.
"Despite the fact that they said online they thought it was a setup they still showed up. And that's how deviant these really are. They're so focused on trying to find children, your children, they'll disregard their common sense and attack anyway," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFTS.
Those arrested, arranged by types of crimes, are:
TRAVELING TO MEET A MINOR:
1. 41-year-old Alan John Lovejoy, of Lakeland; On May 10, 2017, PCSO received an anonymous tip that someone posted an ad on Craigslist possibly soliciting a child for sex. An undercover PCSO detective began communicating with Lovejoy via a fictitious profile for a 14-year-old girl. It was clear to Lovejoy throughout the next 5-day-long conversation that the person with whom he was communicating was a 14-year-old girl. He sent several nude photos of himself to the "girl" and asked her to send photos to him, and discussed the sex acts he wanted to perform on the "girl." On May 15, 2017, Lovejoy traveled to the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14 year-old girl. He was driven there by his mother. He brought condoms to the undercover location. After his arrest, Lovejoy told detectives "I deserve this," and "I knew what this was." He told detectives he is separated from his wife and has three children.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Promotion of Sexual Activity on a Minor (F-2)
One count Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
Three counts Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-2)
One count Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor (F-3)
2. 25-year-old Joseph Emmanuel Vincent, of Cocoa; On May 15, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Vincent communicated online with who he believed to be the father of the "girl," and agreed to pay the man $100 to have sex with his daughter. Vincent also sent nude photos of himself to the undercover detective. He stopped to purchase condoms and beer on the way to the undercover location.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-1)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
3. 26-year-old Michael Grove, of Davenport; On May 16, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. While chatting online and texting, Grove told the undercover detective the sexual acts he wanted to perform, asked the "girl" to send him photos of herself naked and said he would send some to her in exchange. He also said, "I just always worry if this is a police sting operation you know older guy and young girl." He told detectives he is single, and was honorably discharged from the Marines.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Promotion of Sexual Activity on a Minor (F-2)
One count Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-3)
4. 21-year-old Omar Paz, of Plant City; On May 18, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. He first told the "girl" that he was 17, but sent photos of himself that made it clear he was older than that. During their online conversations, he mentioned the television show, "To Catch A Predator" and said he was "skeptical" and was wondering if the "girl" was "the cops." He brought marijuana with him to the location, to smoke with the "girl." His criminal history includes a previous arrest for DUI.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-1)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Possession of Marijuana (M-1)
One count Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)
5. 20-year-old Nicholas Ramos, of Palm Bay; On May 18, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. He told detectives he drove to the location to have sex with the girl, and initiated contact with her on Craigslist. He brought condoms. He told detectives he has previously viewed child pornography (that investigation is ongoing). He told detectives he's a driver for Jimmy John's (and he brought a sub sandwich).
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-1)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
6. 19-year-old Michael Craig Booth, of Orlando; On May 18, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 10-year-old girl. He sent the "girl" a nude photo of himself and pornographic videos. He told her he wanted to take her virginity and discussed her age and how she would not get pregnant since she has not had a period yet. He told detectives he's a Criminal Justice student at the University of Central Florida, and that he wanted to be a K-9 law enforcement officer.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor Under 12 Years Old (FC)
One count Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Use of Computer to Seduce a Child (F-3)
Four counts Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor (F-3)
7. 53-year-old Wayne Keith Parry, of Orlando; On May 19, 2017, arrived at the undercover location to perform sex acts with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Parry communicated online with who he believed to be the father of the "girl," and agreed to "teach" the man's daughter.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
8. 27-year-old Mohamed Catila, of Orlando; On May 19, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He sent the "girl" two nude photos of himself. He brought condoms to the undercover location.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-3)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
Two counts Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor (F-3)
9. 29-year-old Victor Sayan-Arias, of Brandon; On May 19, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He told detectives he masturbated when he talked to the "girl" on the phone, and that he "likes having sex with younger girls/virgins because they are more submissive and don't have STDs." He said he has been online and chatted with several girls under the age of 18, but knows his actions are illegal. He brought marijuana to the undercover location.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-3)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Possession of Marijuana (M-1)
One count Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)
10. 28-year-old Eric Norris, of Jacksonville; On May 19, 2017, arrived at the undercover location (he drove farther than any other suspect) to perform sex acts with who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Norris communicated online with who he believed to be the stepmother of the "girl," and sent the "girl" nude photos and images depicting child pornography (that investigation is ongoing). It is suspected that he has sexually abused children, based on statements he made to detectives - the investigation is ongoing.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-3)
One count Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor (F-3)
One count Use of Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian (F-3)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
11. 35-year-old Juan Carlos Castro, of Lakeland; On May 19, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He said she needed a "fatherly figure."
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor between 12-17 (F-1)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Promotion of Sexual Activity on a Victim Under 16 (F-2)
12. 26-year-old Tyler Duncan, of Tampa; On May 20, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He said his fiancée encouraged him to meet someone online to have sex with.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-3)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
29-year-old Fouad Jelda, of Kissimmee; On May 20, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He told detectives (and they confirmed) he's currently on probation for robbery. His criminal history includes previous arrests for: robbery, grand theft, battery, kidnapping/false imprisonment, criminal mischief, failure to appear.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-3)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
14. 55-year-old Robert Wright, of Hudson; On May 20, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. He sent pornographic images and nude photos of himself. He mentioned not wanting to go to jail but talked to the "girl" for several days about the sexual things he wanted to do to her.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-3)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Use of Computer to Seduce a Child (F-3)
Five counts Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor (F-3)
Five counts Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor (F-2)
15. 41-year-old Robert Heintz, of Kissimmee; On May 20, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He agreed to pay her $100 and said he also wanted to have sex with her "friend," who he also believed was 14 years old. He brought whipped cream, after discussing with her how he was going to use it on her. When he was being placed under arrest, he shoved one deputy and continued to fight until a Taser subdued him. He told detectives he has a fiancée and six kids. His criminal history includes a previous arrest for soliciting a prostitute.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
One count Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor (F-2)
One count Resisting Arrest With Violence (F-3)
16. 30-year-old Arnaldo Madera, of Orlando; On May 20, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He offered to pick the girl up from school. He told detectives he is married and has four children.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
17. 31-year-old Donnie Hallock, of Orlando; On May 20, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. His criminal history includes previous arrests for: aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
18. 20-year-old Reginald Donnell Neal, of Haines City; On May 20, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. He didn't want to buy condoms but told her he'd make sure she didn't get pregnant.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-2)
One count Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
19. 21-year-old Raul Alberto Rivera, of Pinellas Park; On May 21, 2017, he arrived at the undercover location to have sexual intercourse with who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. He told the "girl" he was into handcuffs and whips. When he arrived at the undercover location and detectives ran his driver's license, they found it was suspended in December 2016 for failure to appear for a traffic summons, so he was written a citation for DWLSR in addition to his other charges. His criminal history includes previous arrests for: aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, resisting arrest, battery domestic violence, giving false name to LEO, grand theft, petit theft, giving false info to pawn dealer, dealing in stolen property, FTA.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor (F-2)
Two counts Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor (F-2)
One count Traveling to Meet a Minor (F-2)
One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony (F-3)
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST:
1. 49-year-old Todd Alan Sebring, of Lake Wales; In April 2017, PCSO detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in reference to a computer on Country Lake Circle uploading child pornography. PCSO detectives served a search warrant and seized Sebring's computer equipment and electronic storage devices. Detectives have so far found one video depicting child pornography. Sebring is married with two children, and is employed for an IT company and works from home. More charges are pending after further forensic analysis of his equipment. Sebring told detectives (and they confirmed) he is a soccer coach at Lake Wales Futbol Club, with players 12 years old and younger.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child (F-2)
One count Possession of Child Pornography (F-3)
PROSTITUTION-RELATED ARRESTS:
1. 23-year-old Cassandra Zepeda, unknown address; On May 16, 2017, Zepeda arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover detective in exchange for $400. Zepeda posted an ad online offering her services, and the detective answered the ad. During a search of her property, detectives found used needles, pills, and baggies with drug residue. Zepeda told detectives she has been placing prostitution ads online for over a year, and that she has sex for money to support her addiction to pain pills. She told detectives that Robert Heard drove her to the location, and to approximately 10 previous "appointments" where she prostituted herself, and that he would get $40.00 in exchange for driving her on this occasion. Her criminal history includes previous arrests for: possession of cocaine, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam (Xanax), petit theft, VOP, and possession of paraphernalia.
She was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Possession of Oxycodone (F-3)
Offering to Commit Prostitution (M-2)
Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)
2. 47-year-old Robert Heard, of Winter Haven; On May 16, 2017, Heard drove Cassandra Zepeda to the undercover location so that Zepeda could engage in prostitution. Zepeda told detectives that Robert Heard drove her to the location, and to approximately 10 previous "appointments" where she prostitutes herself, and that he would get $40.00 in exchange for driving her. His criminal history includes prior arrests for: burglary, battery, carrying concealed firearm, keeping structure/vehicle for drug use, possession of cocaine, possession of Meth within 1000 feet of public housing, possession of paraphernalia, DWLSR, and VOP.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
One count Deriving Proceeds from Prostitution (F-2)
3. 21-year-old Joseph William Bil, of Ocala; On May 16, 2017, Bil arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $80.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
4. 33-year-old Leah Alessandrini, of Davenport; On May 17, 2017, Leah arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover detective in exchange for $200. During a search of her property, detectives found heroin, needles, a straw, and a spoon. After meeting with the detective, she grabbed his crotch. Her criminal history includes previous arrests for: possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of methadone, possession of meth, possession of alprazolam (Xanax), possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance without prescription, soliciting for lewdness, battery, petit theft, shoplifting, destruction of evidence, DWLSR, VOP, FTA, and possession of paraphernalia.
She was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Possession of Heroin (F-3)
Offering to Commit Prostitution (M-2)
Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)
Battery (M-1)
5. 26-year-old Cheri Malkemes, of Davenport; On May 17, 2017, Malkemes drove Leah Alessandrini to the undercover location so that Leah could engage in prostitution. Malekemes told detectives that she drove Leah to the location, and to other locations but claimed she did not know that Leah prostitutes herself. Her criminal history includes previous arrests for: reckless driving, shoplifting, dealing in stolen property, and VOP.
She was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
Aid/Abet Prostitution (M-2)
6. 23-year-old Dushaun Mohammed Bonaparte, of Orlando; On May 17, 2017, Bonaparte arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $180. He told detectives that he answered an ad online and came to the location to have sex with the female, and that he has done this approximately 15-20 times in the past year.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
7. 32-year-old David Oliveros, of Davenport; On May 17, 2017, Oliveros arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $80. He told detective he left his wife and baby at home. His criminal history includes previous arrests for: burglary, shoplifting, and VOP.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
8. 25-year-old Sara Rochell Thomas, of Davenport; On May 18, 2017, Thomas arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover detective in exchange for money, after the detective answered her online ad. She brought condoms and lubricant. She told detectives she has been placing ads online because she doesn't have a job and needs the money. Her criminal history includes a previous arrest for shoplifting.
She was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
9. 45-year-old Robert Alexander Zarate, of Davenport; On May 18, 2017, Zarate arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $100.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
10. 48-year-old Kimberly Rose, of Ocala; On May 19, 2017, Rose arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover detective in exchange for $300. Her criminal history includes previous arrests for: offering to commit prostitution and DUI.
She was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness Second Offense (M-2)
11. 27-year-old Ramon Vendrell, of Davenport; On May 19, 2017, Vendrell arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $100.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
12. 26-year-old Raevon McBride, of Kissimmee; On May 19, 2017, McBride arrived at the undercover location with his cousin, Khody Sanford, to have sex with two undercover female detectives in exchange for $100 each.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Solicit Another for Prostitution (M-1)
13. 22-year-old Khody Sanford, of Highland Park, MI; On May 19, 2017, Sanford arrived at the undercover location with his cousin, Raevon McBride, to have sex with two undercover female detectives in exchange for $100 each. He also brought marijuana. Sanford is visiting from Michigan, and left his pregnant fiancée at home.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Solicit another for Prostitution (M-1)
Possession of Marijuana (M-1)
Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)
14. 29-year-old Vanessa Renee James, of Orlando; On May 19, 2017, James arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover detective in exchange for $400. Her criminal history includes previous arrests for: resisting arrest, theft, battery domestic violence, VOP, and FTA.
She was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness Second Offense (M-2)
15. 32-year-old Samuel Edward Nelsen, of Clermont; On May 20, 2017, Nelsen arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $72.00 and a bottle of Crown Royal Apple. He also brought marijuana. His criminal history includes previous arrests for: possession of marijuana, possession of alcohol under 21, VOP.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
Resisting Arrest (M-1)
Possession of Marijuana (M-1)
Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)
16. 27-year-old Aaron Realmuto, of Winter Garden; On May 20, 2017, Nelsen arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $50.00.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
17. 28-year-old Paula Zuniga-Casteneda, of Orlando; On May 21, 2017, Paula arrived at the undercover location with Diana Espinosa to have sex with an undercover detective in exchange for $300 for each woman.
She was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
18. 26-year-old Diana Espinosa, of Orlando; On May 21, 2017, Diana drove Paula Zuniga-Casteneda to the undercover location to have sex with an undercover detective in exchange for $300 for each woman. Her criminal history includes previous arrests for: possession of cocaine and paraphernalia.
She was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
Aid/Abet Prostitution (M-2)
19. 60-year-old Richard Weisburg, of Clermont; On May 21, 2017, Weisburg arrived at the undercover location to have sex with an undercover female detective in exchange for $100.00. Upon meeting the female detective, Weisburg grabbed her breasts and crotch. He told detectives he is married.
He was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with:
Offering to Commit Lewdness (M-2)
Battery (M-1)
CNN and WLS-TV contributed to this report.