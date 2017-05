PHOTOS: 39 arrested in child sex, prostitution sting

Alan John Lovejoy, 41, of Lakeland, Fla.

Joseph Emmanuel Vincent, 25, of Cocoa, Fla.

Michael Grove,26, of Davenport, Fla.

Omar Paz, 21, of Plant City, Fla.

Nicholas Ramos, 20, of Palm Bay, Fla.

Matthew Craig Booth, 19, of Orlando, Fla.

Wayne Keith Parry, 53, of Orlando, Fla.

Mohamed Catila, 27, of Orlando, Fla.

Victor Sayan-Arias, 29, of Brandon, Fla.

Eric Norris, 28, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Juan Carlos Castro, 35, of Lakeland, Fla.

Tyler Duncan, 26, of Tampa, Fla.

Fouad Jelda, 29, of Kissimmee, Fla.

Robert Wright, 55, of Hudson, Fla.

Robert Heintz, 41, of Kissimmee, Fla.

Arnaldo Madera, 30, of Orlando, Fla.

Donnie Hallock, 31, of Orlando, Fla.

Reginald Donnell Neal, 20, of Haines City, Fla.

Raul Alberto Rivera, 21, of Pinellas Park, Fla.

Todd Alan Sebring, 49, of Lake Wales, Fla.

Cassandra Zepeda, 23, unknown address.

Robert Heard, 47, of Winter Haven, Fla.

Joseph William Bil, 21, of Ocala, Fla.

Leah Alessandrini, 33, of Davenport, Fla.

Cheri Malkemes, 26, of Davenport, Fla.

Dushaun Mohammed Bonaparte, 23, of Orlando, Fla.

David Oliveros, 32, of Davenport, Fla.

Sara Rochell Thomas, 25, of Davenport, Fla.

Robert Alexander Zarate, 45, of Davenport, Fla.

Kimberly Rose, 48, of Ocala, Fla.

Ramon Vendrell, 27, of Davenport, Fla.

Raevon McBride, 26, of Kissimmee, Fla.

Khody Sanford, 22, of Highland Park, Mich.

Vanessa Renee James, 29, of Orlando, Fla.

Samuel Edward Nelsen, 32, of Clermont, Fla.

Aaron Realmuto, 27, of Winter Garden, Fla.

Paula Zuniga-Casteneda, 28, of Orlando, Fla.

Diana Valencia-Espinosa, 26, of Orlando, Fla.

Richard Weisburg, 60, of Clermont, Fla.

Thirty-nine people have been arrested in Florida in a child sex and prostitution sting.The Polk County Sheriff's Office along with several partner agencies made the arrests after a week-long undercover investigation.The investigation focused on people who travel to have sex with minors and prostitution-related offenses. Nineteen of the arrests were related to online prostitution.One person was arrested for possession of child pornography and 19 others were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex.Authorities said 11 of the suspects either brought condoms or told the undercover detectives they were bringing condoms. Seven of the suspects allegedly asked undercover officers posing as young girls if they were virgins or mentioned wanting to take their virginity. Four suspects asked undercover officers for nude photos and three suspects said they wanted to "teach" them about sex, police said."Despite the fact that they said online they thought it was a setup they still showed up. And that's how deviant these really are. They're so focused on trying to find children, your children, they'll disregard their common sense and attack anyway," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFTS