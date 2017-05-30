NEWS

Photo of man with toddler on motorcycle causes concern online

Man appears to be driving with a toddler on his motorcycle.

HOUSTON, Texas --
This photo of an unidentified man straddling a motorcycle with a young child on top of the vehicle is raising eyebrows online.

Facebook user Mitchell Wright posted the picture on Sunday evening, condemning the man for having a toddler on the bike.

Eyewitness News contacted the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, where the photo was reportedly taken. They say what the man appears to be doing is dangerous and illegal, but since they can't be certain of the circumstances surrounding the photograph, they can't charge the man.

Dozens of comments on Facebook range from berating the man for the unsafe move to defending his right to take the child for a ride.

