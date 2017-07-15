We're following breaking news in northwest Harris County, where deputies are investigating a reported home invasion.There are very few details as to what happened at a home on Creekshore Drive earlier this morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to the hospital at 5:05 a.m.Robbery detectives confirmed to Eyewitness News they were called to the home in response to a possible home invasion.Crime scene tape can be seen crossing the street in front of the home, and there is a large law enforcement presence.Harris County Sheriff's deputies are gathered outside a home, but again, there are very few details as to what happened.Pooja Lodhia is at the home and will bring you updates as they are received.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.