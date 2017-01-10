  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Obama to deliver farewell address
Pedestrian hit and killed by METRO bus in downtown Houston
A person was hit by a METRO bus in downtown Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a METRO bus in downtown Houston late Tuesday evening.

The accident happened on Milam Street near Preston.


No other details have been released.
