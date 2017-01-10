Deadly @METROHouston bus accident on Milam & Preston. Bus hit man crossing near cross walk. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/voGttzqUxe — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 11, 2017

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a METRO bus in downtown Houston late Tuesday evening.The accident happened on Milam Street near Preston.No other details have been released.