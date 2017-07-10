PD: Possible barricade in Clear Lake may involve hostages

SWAT enroute to possible barricaded suspect with hostages at 1200 Clear Lake City Blvd #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 10, 2017

SWAT officers are responding to a possible barricaded suspect with hostages involved in the Clear Lake area.Houston police tweeted on the reported incident before 5 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Clear Lake City Boulevard.Other details were not immediately disclosed.Stay with Eyewitness News with the latest on this story.