PD: Possible barricade in Clear Lake may involve hostages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --SWAT officers are responding to a possible barricaded suspect with hostages involved in the Clear Lake area.
Houston police tweeted on the reported incident before 5 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Clear Lake City Boulevard.
SWAT enroute to possible barricaded suspect with hostages at 1200 Clear Lake City Blvd #HouNews CC7— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 10, 2017
Other details were not immediately disclosed.
Stay with Eyewitness News with the latest on this story.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff