Police: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover

Police: Alcohol found in car after child dies in rollover (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A child died while three people, including two other children, were hurt after rollover crash in east Houston this morning.

It happened on Maxey Road north of Woodforest Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a woman was driving southbound on Maxey at a high rate of speed when she lost control, went off the road, struck a sign, a light pole and then a concrete culvert.

The vehicle then flipped, ejecting a 7-year-old boy. That child died at the scene.

The driver, who police identified as the victim's mother, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police stated finding alcohol bottles in the vehicle, with at least one of them open. It was not immediately known whether the driver consumed alcohol before the crash or if the bottle was open due to it.

Police are awaiting toxicology tests to determine whether impairment was a factor.

Rollover crash in east Houston leaves child dead

