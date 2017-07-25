NEWS

Houston area pastor accused of sexual abuse of child for years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston area pastor is accused of sexually abusing a child for years, and authorities fear there may be other victims.

Hollis Vaughn, 66, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit say the victim made an outcry to a family member that Vaughn had sexually abused and touched the juvenile inappropriately for a number of years.

Investigators say that Vaughn is a director/pastor of two local ministries called God's Awesome Army Ministry and El Shaddai World Outreach Church, both operated from his home in north Harris County.

The concern for law enforcement investigators is there may be other victims who have never come forward.

Vaughn is currently released on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Vaughn is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newssexual assaultsex abuse against childrensex abusechild sex assaultreligionHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jared Kushner interviewed by House Intelligence Committee members
Republicans pull off narrow victory to move health reform forward
Houston police search for bank robbery suspects
John McCain set for Senate return on Tuesday following cancer diagnosis
More News
Top Stories
Houston police search for bank robbery suspects
Senate votes to begin debating bill scuttling Obamacare
Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof
Michael Kors buys Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion
HPD chief, others rally against bathroom bill
Used FBI surveillance van sells on eBay for $18,000
Human smuggling survivor says he heard kids crying
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Show More
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Panhandler shot in NW Houston is Army vet, father
Fishing crew catches NJ state record 926-pound shark
Update: Microsoft saves beloved drawing app Paint
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
More News
Photos
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
More Photos