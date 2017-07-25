A Houston area pastor is accused of sexually abusing a child for years, and authorities fear there may be other victims.Hollis Vaughn, 66, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit say the victim made an outcry to a family member that Vaughn had sexually abused and touched the juvenile inappropriately for a number of years.Investigators say that Vaughn is a director/pastor of two local ministries called God's Awesome Army Ministry and El Shaddai World Outreach Church, both operated from his home in north Harris County.The concern for law enforcement investigators is there may be other victims who have never come forward.Vaughn is currently released on a $100,000 bond.Anyone with information on Vaughn is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.