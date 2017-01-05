Passengers run after truck kills man on Gulf Fwy

Pedestrian hit and killed on the Gulf Freeway near Broadway.

A man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck on the Gulf Freeway.Houston police said the people who hit the victim took off running from the scene, leaving behind a truck right before 610.This all happened around 11pm Wednesday.Investigators said the man was trying to cross the freeway when he was struck.A witness told police she saw the white Ford pickup truck as it swerved around her vehicle, right before plowing into the pedestrian.The wrecked truck stopped right before 610 in the median.She saw everyone in the truck bail out of the vehicle, running away together into the night.Where they went is anybody's guess at this point, but police believe the truck may lead them to the suspects.Right now, HPD is looking into who owns the truck, in hopes they will find the suspects.Sadly, this kind of tragedy is not unknown to the Gulf Freeway.Last July a man was struck and killed right in front of his son while checking out damage to his red Avenger.The man had hit a guardrail near Tellepsen, and got out to check when he was hit by a pickup truck.Then, in October, a man was killed while trying to cross the Gulf Freeway at Broadway.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.