Passenger shot with stun gun, forcibly removed from plane

COURTNEY HAN
An unruly passenger was shot with a stun gun, arrested and forcibly removed from a flight Sunday evening in an incident fellow passengers caught on video.

The Chicago-bound American Airlines plane sat at the gate at Miami International Airport Sunday for over an hour due to the disturbance, according to an airline statement.

Video posted on Twitter taken by a fellow flyer shows a male passenger getting held down and Tasered several times by three Miami-Dade police officers. The male passenger asks why he is getting removed from the plane, and an officer responds with, "You just assaulted a lady."

According to an American Airlines statement obtained by ABC News, the incident started with a disagreement between two passengers. The instigating passenger was asked by the crew to deplane but refused. Police officers were called onto the plane.

"Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement," reads a statement from the airline.

All other passengers remained on the plane.

The flight departed an hour later than scheduled, and successfully reached its destination at Chicago's O'Hare airport early Monday morning.

ABC News' Becky Perlow and Chad Murray contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Man accused of killing mother over cell phone appears in court
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Win free bread for a year from Kingwood La Madeleine
Caught on video: School employee drags student by his feet
Show More
6-year-old riding bike killed by suspected drunk driver
2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings
Mom charged after 2-year-old found in locked car
Wharton HS student named prom king in midst of health battle
Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget
More News