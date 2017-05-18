CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Parents behaving badly at a high school graduation caught on tape

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents brawl in the seats at high school graduation. (Octavius Adams/Facebook)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --
Keeping your hands to yourself is a lesson you're supposed to learn in pre-school but some Memphis parents need to learn it again.

Cellphone video posted to Facebook shows an all-out brawl in the seats as guests waited for a high school graduation to start.

Parents are seen throwing punches, pulling hair and shoving.

Apparently, it all started when one person was saving seats and another parent asked him to move. When he refused, the fight erupted.

According to FOX13 in Memphis, one woman was handcuffed and another was escorted out.

The graduation ceremony did continue as planned.

RELATED: Brawl in cafeteria prompts lockdown at Woodson Middle School
EMBED More News Videos

School locked down after student brawl in cafeteria

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscellphonecaught on camerahigh schoolgraduationfightTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Loose cow on the move near busy Houston freeway
VIDEO: Motorcyclist bursts into flames in China
Civil rights lawsuit filed over use of force in city jail
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
More caught on camera
NEWS
Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died
Trump reaction to special counsel measured, says WH source
Florida woman finds iguana in toilet bowl
Chaffetz questions whether Comey memos are 'actually there'
More News
Top Stories
Underwear-clad home invasion suspect killed in NW Harris Co.
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Missing Houston man last seen Monday
Man bares all at lumberyard for sexy 'Dudeoir' photo spread
Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with tasty results
10-foot-long alligator run over by 3 drivers near Beltway 8
Suspects spray bullets outside laundromat, hitting 2 men
Show More
Convicted robbers tell you how to avoid being a victim
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
FBISD teacher removed after desk flipping incident
Tulsa officer found not guilty in fatal shooting
More News
Top Video
Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with tasty results
Man bares all at lumberyard for sexy 'Dudeoir' photo spread
Suspects spray bullets outside laundromat, hitting 2 men
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
More Video