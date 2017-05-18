MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --Keeping your hands to yourself is a lesson you're supposed to learn in pre-school but some Memphis parents need to learn it again.
Cellphone video posted to Facebook shows an all-out brawl in the seats as guests waited for a high school graduation to start.
Parents are seen throwing punches, pulling hair and shoving.
Apparently, it all started when one person was saving seats and another parent asked him to move. When he refused, the fight erupted.
According to FOX13 in Memphis, one woman was handcuffed and another was escorted out.
The graduation ceremony did continue as planned.
RELATED: Brawl in cafeteria prompts lockdown at Woodson Middle School
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff