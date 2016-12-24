ACT OF KINDNESS

Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
EMBED </>More News Videos

Wanting their son's spirit to live on, local parents donated the Christmas presents they had bought for him to the Sealy Police Department's Blue Santa program. (Sealy Police Department)

SEALY, TX (KTRK) --
In an incredible story of selflessness, two local parents have decided to give up one of their remaining connections to their late son.

Greyson Harper, 8, was killed in a car crash on Dec. 17 and laid to rest on Friday. It was an emotional day for many, but Greyson's parents wanted his spirit to live on this holiday season.

They donated all the Christmas toys they had bought for him to Blue Santa program run by the Sealy Police Department, where Greyson's grandfather is a lieutenant.

"While everyone is celebrating and traveling this weekend we ask that you please drive safely and cherish the time you have with loved ones. Please keep Lieutenant Hudson and Greyson's entire family in your thoughts and prayers this weekend," Sealy police said in a Facebook post.
Related Topics:
newschild killedact of kindnessholidaychristmasSealy
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ACT OF KINDNESS
Ft. Bend deputies hand out $10K in gift cards
Exterminator steps up after 60k bees force man from home
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Luby's waitress gets $1,000 tip of a lifetime
More act of kindness
NEWS
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
SILVER ALERT: Have you seen him?
More News
Top Stories
Texans defeat Bengals, clinch AFC South for second year
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family
Man found shot to death in SW Houston, police say
SILVER ALERT: Have you seen him?
Man survives in wrecked car for 12 hours
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Show More
Sinkhole forces evacuations of Michigan homes
Iraqis celebrate Christmas in town formerly held by ISIS
Shop owner: Paul Wall arrested preparing for holiday toy drive
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Texas inmates crochet stuffed animals for kids
More News
Top Video
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Man survives in wrecked car for 12 hours
'Candid Catmera' app lets snap happy felines take selfies
Sinkhole forces evacuations of Michigan homes
More Video