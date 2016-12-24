Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash

SEALY, TX (KTRK) --In an incredible story of selflessness, two local parents have decided to give up one of their remaining connections to their late son.
Greyson Harper, 8, was killed in a car crash on Dec. 17 and laid to rest on Friday. It was an emotional day for many, but Greyson's parents wanted his spirit to live on this holiday season.
They donated all the Christmas toys they had bought for him to Blue Santa program run by the Sealy Police Department, where Greyson's grandfather is a lieutenant.
"While everyone is celebrating and traveling this weekend we ask that you please drive safely and cherish the time you have with loved ones. Please keep Lieutenant Hudson and Greyson's entire family in your thoughts and prayers this weekend," Sealy police said in a Facebook post.