Panhandler shot in the shoulder while begging for money

HPD ➡️ panhandler's sign said: "I'm too ugly to strip but you can cuss me out for $1. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/7mIEmdECDY — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 25, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1913292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homeless people in tent city in south side Houston ordered to pack up.

A panhandler was shot in the shoulder while holding a sign begging for money in northwest Houston.It happened near West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive just after 11:00 Monday night.The man was shot at least once in the shoulder but is expected to survive.Police say the panhandler's sign said: "I'm too ugly to strip but you can cuss me out for a dollar.""Witnesses in the area reported the male was standing in the median with a cardboard sign, soliciting money, when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up. They heard a shot, the vehicle drove off," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.Workers at the Chevron gas station across the street say video of the shooting may have been captured on their surveillance cameras. They're looking into it.One worker said three different panhandlers frequent the corner where the shooting happened, though he wasn't sure which panhandler was shot.Investigators aren't aware of an altercation that happened before the shooting between the panhandler and shooter.In April, Houston's new ordinance banning panhandlers from impeding a roadway, sidewalks and doorways went into effect.Watch for continuing updates on ABC13 all morning long.