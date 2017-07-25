NEWS

Panhandler shot in NW Houston is Army vet, father

EMBED </>More Videos

Friend told ABC13 panhandler shot in northwest Houston lives in apartment and is working to become a carpenter.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A panhandler was shot in the shoulder while holding a sign begging for money in northwest Houston.

It happened near West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive just after 11:00 Monday night.

We've learned the man is in intensive care at the hospital, but he's stable.

Police said the panhandler's sign read: "I'm too ugly to strip but you can cuss me out for a dollar."

A man claiming to be a friend of the panhandler recognized the sign and contacted ABC13.

He said the panhandler was not homeless. He lives in an apartment near the intersection where he was shot.

The friend said the man is a U.S. Army veteran and a father, who is training to become a carpenter. In the last year, he's worked hard to get back on his feet.

"Witnesses in the area reported the male was standing in the median with a cardboard sign, soliciting money, when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up. They heard a shot, the vehicle drove off," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.

ABC13 has viewed surveillance video from the Chevron gas station across the street that captured moments before and after the shooting. No silver car was seen pulling up or driving away. The video shows five to six people running to the panhandler to help right after he was shot.

One gas station worker said three different panhandlers frequent the corner where the shooting happened, though he wasn't sure which panhandler was shot.

Investigators aren't aware of an altercation that happened before the shooting between the panhandler and shooter.

In April, Houston's new ordinance banning panhandlers from impeding a roadway, sidewalks and doorways went into effect.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsshootinggun violencepanhandlingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates
More News
Top Stories
HPD chief, others rally against bathroom bill
Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof
Used FBI surveillance van sells on eBay for $18,000
Human smuggling survivor says he heard kids crying
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Update: Microsoft saves beloved drawing app Paint
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
Show More
See ya later, gator: UH-Downtown mural coming down
Burglar sneaks into home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Gator attacks man bathing in retention pond
Secret bunker lies beneath facilities at Texans camp
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
More News
Top Video
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof
Used FBI surveillance van sells on eBay for $18,000
What do you call 1 strand of spaghetti?
More Video