MERCED COUNTY

Overturned tanker causes massive and deadly fire

Video courtesy of Guy Vesco (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A driver of a tanker truck was killed Tuesday morning when the rig overturned on the off ramp from Highway 99 in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol said.
Video courtesy of Guy Vesco


Officials say the driver, whose identity has not been released, was getting off southbound Highway 99 near Applegate Road when the tanker truck ran off the road, crashed and exploded into flames. CHP said the driver died at the scene.

The intersection was closed for hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage, but southbound Highway 99 has since reopened. The southbound Applegate exit remains closed.



Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.

