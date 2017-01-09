NEWS

Orlando police officer shot and killed outside Walmart. Manhunt for suspect underway

Markeith Loyd (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, FL --
An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact this.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
78-year-old homeowner fatally shoots robber in N. Houston
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
More News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
78-year-old homeowner fatally shoots robber in N. Houston
Police: Kids watch as father murdered in SW Houston
Official: US Navy fires warning shots at Iranian boats
U2 coming to NRG Stadium
4 children and 5 adults escape mobile home fire
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
Show More
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos