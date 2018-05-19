Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and more celebrities attend

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has begun, bringing with it pomp and circumstance, including a parade of our favorite celebrities from both sides of the pond.
The couple is set to wed inside St. George's Chapel in front of more than 2,000 friends, family and some very lucky members of the public.
Still, some familiar faces -- including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham along with George and Amal Clooney -- are among the guests.
"The Great Gatspy" actress Carrie Mulligan was also spotted in attendance along with British singer Marcus Mumford.
Tennis superstar Serena Williams -- and Markle's longtime friend -- not only sent the bride a sweet message ahead of her wedding, she also showed off her wedding look, complete with a fashionable fascinator.
Here's who we've spotted so far walking onto the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.
Idris Elba with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre
George and Amal Clooney
Victoria and David Beckham
Priyanka Chopra
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
James Cordon and his wife Julia Carey
Markle's "Suits" co-star Gina Torres
