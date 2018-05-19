Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and more celebrities attend royal wedding

JOI-MARIE MCKENZIE
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has begun, bringing with it pomp and circumstance, including a parade of our favorite celebrities from both sides of the pond.

The couple is set to wed inside St. George's Chapel in front of more than 600 friends, family and some very lucky members of the public.

Still, some familiar faces -- including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham along with George and Amal Clooney -- are among the guests.

"The Great Gatsby" actress Carrie Mulligan was also spotted in attendance along with British singer Marcus Mumford.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams -- and Markle's longtime friend -- not only sent the bride a sweet message ahead of her wedding, she also showed off her wedding look, complete with a fashionable fascinator.

Here's who we've spotted so far walking onto the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

Idris Elba with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre

George and Amal Clooney

Victoria and David Beckham
Priyanka Chopra

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan

James Cordon and his wife Julia Carey

Markle's "Suits" co-star Gina Torres

Markle's "Suits" on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario

Elton John and David Furnish
