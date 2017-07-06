One year later, slain Dallas officers get new memorial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1419609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family of fallen Dallas officer mourns death

The ceremony to dedicate the Dallas Circle of Heroes memorial to the 5 fallen officers of the July 7 attack is under way. pic.twitter.com/TjstAPhEnG — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 6, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1419947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fellow officer remembers fallen DART Officer Brent Thompson.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1418977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five officers are dead and seven others were hurt in a shooting last evening in Dallas. Courtney Fischer reports

Tomorrow marks one year since a deadly ambush attack in Dallas that cost four police officers and one transit officer their lives.Family and friends gathered in Dallas this morning to honor the murdered officers, and to take part in a dedication ceremony for a new memorial in their honor.The memorial includes bronze plaques on stones, forming a circle around a flag pole.Dallas police tweeted this photo of one of the plaques:The ambush happened on July 7, 2016, during a march to protest police shootings of black men.The suspect, a 25-year old former army reservist, acted alone, and died during a standoff.It was the deadliest single incident for law enforcement officers since 9/11.A weekend of events is planned to honor the dead officers and the seven others who were injured.