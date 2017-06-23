NEWS

One shot in the head in North Harris Co.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person has been shot near the block of 2800 Aldine Bender, according to authorities.

Follow ABC13 as the story develops.

Related Topics:
newsshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 dead after being electrocuted at water park in Turkey
Victims of San Francisco UPS shooting appear to have been targeted, police say
New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect
Trump: 'I did not make, and do not have' Comey tapes
More News
Top Stories
Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect
New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect
Family faces Westpark Tollway nuisance just feet away
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Cypress home owned by Anna Nicole Smith on the market
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Show More
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Rabbits found mutilated in Chicago park
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos