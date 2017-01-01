NEWS

One person shot, killed by deputies in SW Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A person was shot and killed Sunday morning near a home in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 14200 block of Burnham Street.


One person was found dead when police arrived to the location after being called there for a weapon disturbance call.

A man was fighting with neighbors and armed with a knife, stabbed a man in the hand, police said. That injury was not life-threatening, police said.

The man then got a handgun, shooting it several times into the ground, police said. As Harris County Deputies arrived, the man ran back inside his home. Two deputies went into the home and ordered the man out. The man came out armed with the handgun and pointed it at deputies.

A deputy opened fire on the man, killing him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police are still investigating.
