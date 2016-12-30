NEWS

Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Deputies are at the scene of a deadly stabbing in northwest Harris County.

The body was found at the 8800 block of Bedworth Lane.

Stay with ABC13 for more information on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newscrimestabbingdead bodyHarris County
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
Cops: Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex
Plane stopped at IAH after computer problem
More News
Top Stories
N-word spray painted on home and burned out SUV
Cops: Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex
Plane stopped at IAH after computer problem
LIVE: Eagle eggs expected to hatch
Toddler receives special gift at father's gravesite
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
Show More
Several Houston Frenchy's restaurants could close soon
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Police: George Michael cause of death 'inconclusive'
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Base jumper who crashed in Arizona rescued
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
More Photos