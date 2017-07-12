KALAMAZOO, Michigan (KTRK) --A tipster led authorities to one of Texas' most wanted fugitives more than 1,000 away from the scene of his alleged crime.
Samuel Steel, 22, was taken into custody in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in connection with a 2016 armed robbery at an apartment complex in Coryell County. According to authorities, Steel was one of a group of men who robbed several victims at gunpoint at the central Texas complex.
Steel is allegedly a member of the Bloods gang. The Michigan State Police 5th District Fugitive Team assisted with taking him into custody.
DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 of Texas' most wanted fugitives and sex offenders so far this year and paid out than $40,000 in rewards to tipsters.
If you have information about the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive, you could earn up to $5,000 in exchange for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff