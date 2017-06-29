TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

After 3 years, $1 million, city has little to show for recycling proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston garbage truck drives down a street collecting trash. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Standing in the shadow of Houston's tallest hill, George Gitschel still can't believe what he's seeing. Truck after truck filled with Houston's garbage, every one making that massive hill taller.

That mountain is Houston's largest landfill.



"It's insanity," Gitschel said. "Absolute insanity. It doesn't have to be that way."

Gitschel says his technology can recycle up to 75 percent of the trash you throw out, remaking it into something you'd buy.

"Literally what this can do is get rid of garbage on planet earth," Gitschel said.

The system allows you to put all your trash in one bin. Gitschel's system of sorters would separate it all and send it to be recycled.

"There's no reason to put this stuff in a landfill."

All of it done at the same cost Houston used to pay for recycling just two years ago, not even counting the savings from trucks driving just one route. It's millions less that what the city is poised to pay under a proposed new recycling contract.

And while it has never been done on this scale, the wall of patents in Gitschel's office seems to suggest he may know what he's talking about. So much so, the city of Houston picked Gitschel's proposal to partner with on a million dollar grant from billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation.

"We're leveraging a public-private partnership to build a cutting edge recycling facility," then-Mayor Annise Parker said.

Gitschel's One Bin concept won the request for proposals in 2013 and the city spent three years trying to negotiate a contract with Gitschel's company to implement the idea. If it had gone through, Gitschel said it could be up and running - and maybe even expanded by now.

"This whole plant would be built and operating with thousands of people working here," Gitschel said.

Ted Oberg and George Gitschel walk through what would've been the Eco-Hub facility.



In November of last year, after the city spent all but $7,000 of the million dollar grant, the city walked away from negotiations. That ended Houston's chance to change the face of garbage, Gitschel said.

Tonight at 10: How the city got to this point and the attempt to get answers from city officials.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsTed Oberg Investigateshouston politicssylvester turnerrecyclingtrashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Questions remain amid new recycling contract
9 years after storm, 'Ike Dike' still under discussion
Houston aide shot in VA attack: "I was running for my life"
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
More Ted Oberg Investigates
NEWS
Trump's travel ban goes into partial effect
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
Cardinal takes leave from Vatican after sex assault charges
Health care state of play: The last lunch, and no agreement
More News
Top Stories
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing TV host's looks
American flags vandalized along 4th of July parade route
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
Crime spike has seniors residents living in fear
Show More
MLB umpire rescues woman on bridge
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Woman's car zip tied to shopping cart in Baytown
More News
Top Video
All credit cards on deck: get ready for Amazon Prime Day
New medicine offers hope to those with sickle cell
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
Shonda Rhimes opens up about weight loss
More Video