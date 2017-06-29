HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Standing in the shadow of Houston's tallest hill, George Gitschel still can't believe what he's seeing. Truck after truck filled with Houston's garbage, every one making that massive hill taller.
That mountain is Houston's largest landfill.
"It's insanity," Gitschel said. "Absolute insanity. It doesn't have to be that way."
Gitschel says his technology can recycle up to 75 percent of the trash you throw out, remaking it into something you'd buy.
"Literally what this can do is get rid of garbage on planet earth," Gitschel said.
The system allows you to put all your trash in one bin. Gitschel's system of sorters would separate it all and send it to be recycled.
"There's no reason to put this stuff in a landfill."
All of it done at the same cost Houston used to pay for recycling just two years ago, not even counting the savings from trucks driving just one route. It's millions less that what the city is poised to pay under a proposed new recycling contract.
And while it has never been done on this scale, the wall of patents in Gitschel's office seems to suggest he may know what he's talking about. So much so, the city of Houston picked Gitschel's proposal to partner with on a million dollar grant from billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation.
"We're leveraging a public-private partnership to build a cutting edge recycling facility," then-Mayor Annise Parker said.
Gitschel's One Bin concept won the request for proposals in 2013 and the city spent three years trying to negotiate a contract with Gitschel's company to implement the idea. If it had gone through, Gitschel said it could be up and running - and maybe even expanded by now.
"This whole plant would be built and operating with thousands of people working here," Gitschel said.
In November of last year, after the city spent all but $7,000 of the million dollar grant, the city walked away from negotiations. That ended Houston's chance to change the face of garbage, Gitschel said.
