O.J. SIMPSON

OJ Simpson parole hearing set for next week in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

O.J. Simpson will plea for his release on July 20 after being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping. (KGO-TV)

By
LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
In less than a week, O.J. Simpson will plead for his early release. His accomplices in the Las Vegas robbery that landed him in jail are speaking out about that night. Many of them now say they regret how things played out.

Simpson is trying for a full release after spending years in a Nevada prison convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping.

He landed behind bars after a botched attempt in 2007 to reclaim his personal memorabilia.

"I thought I was confronting friends and retrieving my property. I didn't mean to steal anything from anybody and I didn't know I was doing anything illegal. I'm sorry, I'm sorry for all of it," he said.

Now, some of the men who helped him that night tell ABC News they all have regrets.

"He asked me, would you go with me to be my security. Sure, I'll go with you. Little did I know that it was going to turn into what it did," said Michael McClinton, a friend of Simpson's

Walter Alexander, another friend of Simpson's, added, "And I say, 'So O.J., you know, what if they call the police?' He looked at me and he used a four letter word that starts with ''f' and ends with 'k,' the police what they got to do take me to jail for taking my own stuff.' It was all funny to him."

Simpson was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. Many felt the tough verdict was really payback for his 1995 acquittal in the brutal slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson's parole hearing will be Thursday, July 20. Click here for the full story from ABC News.

Watch the O.J. Simpson special on ABC News' "20/20" on July 14, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newso.j. simpsonlapdu.s. & worldsouthern californiapoliceinvestigationparolejailNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Knife found at OJ Simpson's old home not linked to murder case, LAPD says
Juror on O.J. Simpson trial says experience changed his life
LAPD investigates knife purportedly found at O.J. Simpson home
Ex-FBI agent says new knife won't change O.J. Simpson case
'Concussion' Doc Thinks O.J. Simpson Has CTE
O.J. Simpson chilling deposition tapes 20 years later
Cuba Gooding Jr. to play O.J. Simpson in new TV crime drama
Member of OJ Simpson's defense team talks verdict 20 years later
What Life is Like Today for O.J. Simpson
Relive the Most Infamous Police Chase, 20 Years Later
O.J. SIMPSON
OJ Simpson's parole hearing set July 20
O.J. Simpson could be released on parole this fall
O.J. Simpson doc wins Best Documentary Feature
Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi makes it back-to-back 200-yard games
More o.j. simpson
NEWS
Marines identify 16 service members killed in military plane crash
Woman turns to ABC13 after store closes up shop without returning items to her
Florida sinkhole swallows boat, 2 houses; others at risk
Officers save 2 people in vehicle trapped under train
More News
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in brutal Hedwig Village murder
Doctor: Pill mill crooks hijacked office's contact info
Stormy weekend weather
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
Officers save 2 people in vehicle trapped under train
Answers found in teen's mysterious prom death
Clutch City welcomes Chris Paul
Show More
Bridal stores offering discounts to Alfred Angelo brides
HPD, HCSO end field testing of narcotics
Woman turns to ABC13 after store closes up shop without returning items to her
Lifelike sculptures draw record crowds to MFAH
Driver accused of intentionally running over small dog
More News
Top Video
Officers save 2 people in vehicle trapped under train
Woman turns to ABC13 after store closes up shop without returning items to her
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
JCPenney hosting sale of HISD uniform staples
More Video