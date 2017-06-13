Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man from Houston.According to investigators, Francisco Sifuentes was last seen leaving Coaches Sports Bar in north Harris County on June 8. His abandoned vehicle has been recovered, but he is still missing.Sifuentes is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black dress slacks and a white dress shirt.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office at 281-376-3472 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.