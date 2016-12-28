LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --Officials with the Pasadena Fire Department are responding to reports of a military aircraft down in the water near La Porte.
The search is happening on Port Road near Highway 146.
Fire Marshall David Barnnon told Eyewitness News that officials are now in recovery mode.
"We're being told it's a military grade helicopter from what the witnesses are telling us," Barnnon said.
No other details have been released.
