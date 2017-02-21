NEWS

Officials raise reward in search for teen's killer in N. Houston

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers is offering a significant increase in a reward for a 2015 homicide.

It's been two years since 19-year-old Frank Medrano was shot and killed while working in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators say Medrano was working construction on a new home off of Ella at 7:30am on February 18, 2015.

RELATED: Reward of $30K offered to find suspect in fatal N. Houston shooting
EMBED More News Videos

If you know the person in this sketch, you could be in line for up to $30,000 in reward money



Police say a man attempted to rob Medrano, and then shot and killed him.

Surveillance video shows a man running through a parking lot. Officers believe he's the suspect in this case.

Investigators have a sketch of the victims as well.

Frank Madrano, 19, was working at the back of a new home on S. Ella Creek when he was killed.



The suspect is being described as a black man, about 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Crime Stoppers is holding a news conference at 9am to announce an increase in the reward.
Related Topics:
newscrime stoppersmurderattempted robberyhomicide investigationrewardHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Armed man may have taken hostages at motel
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations dies
More News
Top Stories
Police: Armed man may have taken hostages at motel
Suspect still at large after explosive blast at Porter motel
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Home invasion ends with man shot in the back
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Show More
Mardi Gras flash mob ends in marriage proposal
Victims of accused molester want closure
Houston Jewish center receives bomb threat
Now you can buy Snapchat glasses online
Band leaves fecal matter on stage at AvantGarden
More News
Photos
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse
More Photos