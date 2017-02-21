EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=658633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you know the person in this sketch, you could be in line for up to $30,000 in reward money

Frank Madrano, 19, was working at the back of a new home on S. Ella Creek when he was killed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a significant increase in a reward for a 2015 homicide.It's been two years since 19-year-old Frank Medrano was shot and killed while working in the Greenspoint area.Investigators say Medrano was working construction on a new home off of Ella at 7:30am on February 18, 2015.Police say a man attempted to rob Medrano, and then shot and killed him.Surveillance video shows a man running through a parking lot. Officers believe he's the suspect in this case.Investigators have a sketch of the victims as well.The suspect is being described as a black man, about 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build.Crime Stoppers is holding a news conference at 9am to announce an increase in the reward.