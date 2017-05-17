NEWS

Officials raid possible drug lab at Fort Bend County home

EMBED </>More Videos

DEA and Ft Bend County deputies at apparent drug lab

HOUSTON, Texas --
DEA agents and Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies at a home believed to be a hidden drug lab, located in Canyongate on the Brazos.

Officials say the immediate area around the home has been secured and does not pose a threat to the community.



The cleanup of the site is well underway and the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details are available at this point in the investigation.

