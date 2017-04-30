A man fatally shot his girlfriend Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Harris County, officials said.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the scene in the 300 block of North Vista Drive. At the complex, they found 32-year-old Ashanti Hunter dead inside a vehicle.According to investigators, Hunter was shot sitting in the front passenger seat. An 11-year-old child was inside the car during the shooting.Officials believe an argument between the couple led to the fatal shooting.Hunter's boyfriend, who has not been identified, is in custody.She leaves behind three young children.