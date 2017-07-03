Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin

Alvin PD investigating fatality accident FM 528 at Hwy 35. May affect traffic in/out of Friendswood’s west side. Avoid the area if possible. — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) July 3, 2017

Officials are urging residents to avoid FM 528 at Highway 35 after a fatal accident Monday afternoon.Aerial footage from SkyEye showed a vehicle ripped apart from the accident.The accident may affect traffic on the west side of the city, officials said.