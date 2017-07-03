NEWS

Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials are urging residents to avoid FM 528 at Highway 35 after a fatal accident Monday afternoon.


Aerial footage from SkyEye showed a vehicle ripped apart from the accident.

The accident may affect traffic on the west side of the city, officials said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiesaccidentcar accidentFriendswoodAlvin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
HPD: At least 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
States push back against releasing voter data to Trump
Missing Katy-area teen with medical needs found safe
Taxi hits fellow cab drivers at Boston's Logan Airport
A look back at Trump comments perceived as encouraging violence
More News
Top Stories
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
HPD: At least 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Missing Katy-area teen with medical needs found safe
Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
Show More
Baker Hughes and GE merge to form new company
What flavor cake would DNCE eat by the ocean?
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
The dangers of using sparklers
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
More News
Photos
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
More Photos