SILVER ALERT

Officials end Silver Alert for missing Houston woman

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Houston woman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We hope to learn more about the condition of a missing Houston woman after officials discontinued a Silver Alert for her whereabouts overnight.

The Houston Police Department was searching for Fannie Davis, who they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

She is described a black female, 85 years old, 5'2", 130 pounds, gray/white hair, with brown eyes. Fannie has a scar on the left side of her neck.

The senior citizen was last seen at 9 a.m. in Houston, driving a beige 2003 Ford Expedition with Texas license plate HDN6452.

Law enforcement officials said they believe this senior citizen's disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety.
