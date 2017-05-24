Officials end Silver Alert for missing Houston woman

We hope to learn more about the condition of a missing Houston woman after officials discontinued a Silver Alert for her whereabouts overnight.The Houston Police Department was searching for Fannie Davis, who they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.She is described a black female, 85 years old, 5'2", 130 pounds, gray/white hair, with brown eyes. Fannie has a scar on the left side of her neck.The senior citizen was last seen at 9 a.m. in Houston, driving a beige 2003 Ford Expedition with Texas license plate HDN6452.Law enforcement officials said they believe this senior citizen's disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety.