Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Crime Stoppers is increasing its reward in hopes of solving a two-year-old cold case.
Frank Medrano, 19, was shot and killed back in 2015 while working in the Greenspoint area.
Investigators say Medrano was working construction on a new home off of Ella at 7:30am on February 18, 2015.
When this case first broke, Crime Stoppers was offering a $30,000 reward to catch his killer. Now the pot has risen to $50,000, and investigators hope this will lead to new clues.
Police say the suspect attempted to rob Medrano, and then shot and killed him.
Surveillance video shows a man running through a parking lot. Officers believe he's the suspect in this case.
Investigators have a sketch of the suspect as well.
The suspect is being described as a black man, about 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build.
You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or by submitting your tip online at Crime-Stoppers.org.