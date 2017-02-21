Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=658633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you know the person in this sketch, you could be in line for up to $30,000 in reward money

Crime Stoppers is increasing its reward in hopes of solving a two-year-old cold case.Frank Medrano, 19, was shot and killed back in 2015 while working in the Greenspoint area.Investigators say Medrano was working construction on a new home off of Ella at 7:30am on February 18, 2015.When this case first broke, Crime Stoppers was offering a $30,000 reward to catch his killer. Now the pot has risen to $50,000, and investigators hope this will lead to new clues.Police say the suspect attempted to rob Medrano, and then shot and killed him.Surveillance video shows a man running through a parking lot. Officers believe he's the suspect in this case.Investigators have a sketch of the suspect as well.The suspect is being described as a black man, about 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build.You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or by submitting your tip online at