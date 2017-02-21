NEWS

Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder

Crime Stoppers is increasing its reward in hopes of solving a two-year-old cold case.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Frank Medrano, 19, was shot and killed back in 2015 while working in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators say Medrano was working construction on a new home off of Ella at 7:30am on February 18, 2015.

When this case first broke, Crime Stoppers was offering a $30,000 reward to catch his killer. Now the pot has risen to $50,000, and investigators hope this will lead to new clues.

Police say the suspect attempted to rob Medrano, and then shot and killed him.

Surveillance video shows a man running through a parking lot. Officers believe he's the suspect in this case.

Investigators have a sketch of the suspect as well.

The suspect is being described as a black man, about 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build.

You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or by submitting your tip online at Crime-Stoppers.org.
