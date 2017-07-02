NEWS

Officials: 2-alarm fire caused by fireworks in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-alarm fire in northwest Harris County was caused by fireworks, officials said.

"Investigators determined the fire was started by fireworks, and ruled accidental," said Public Information Officer Rachel Moreno. "We encourage the public to use fireworks responsibly by following the manufacturer's directions and never using fireworks near buildings or vehicles."

Most of the damage from the fire was in the leasing office of the Coronado Park Apartments. The fire spread to a unit close by, but the residents were out of town for the weekend.

Luckily there was a fire station near the apartment complex who arrived on the scene rather quickly. No residents or staff were injured in the fire.

However, Emergency Medical Services had to treat two firefighters who suffered from heat-related symptoms.

