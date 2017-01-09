NEWS

Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats

FILE - In this May 26, 2004 file photo, the USS Mahan, a guided-missile destroyer, moves up the Hudson River in New York during Fleet Week. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)

WASHINGTON --
A U.S. military official says a U.S. Navy warship fired multiple warning shots at Iranian patrol boats in the Persian Gulf after the Iranian vessels ignored other warnings.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident not yet publicly announced, said a U.S. destroyer, the USS Mahan, was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday when a number of Iranian boats sped toward it and failed to respond to inquiries.

The Iranian boats broke away after the warning shots were fired, and then established radio communication with the Mahan by asking its course and speed.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldirannavy
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Politics, Diversity Topics of Jokes and Speeches at Golden Globes
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Due in Court
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
More News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Police: Kids watch as father murdered in SW Houston
U2 coming to NRG Stadium
4 children and 5 adults escape mobile home fire
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Show More
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son
Local homeowners deal with broken pipes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos