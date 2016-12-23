Malta airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an "unlawful interference" on the airport tarmac.ABC News confirms the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight with 118 passengers on board is surrounded by Maltese troops.Madga Magri Naudi, the Deputy Mayor for Lija, Malta, tells the BBC there are two hijackers on board who are threatening to blow up the plane.Earlier Friday, Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a "potential hijack situation" involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.The Associated Press contributed to this report.