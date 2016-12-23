TERRORISM

Official: Hijackers threatening to blow up diverted Libyan plane

MALTA --
Malta airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an "unlawful interference" on the airport tarmac.

ABC News confirms the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight with 118 passengers on board is surrounded by Maltese troops.

Madga Magri Naudi, the Deputy Mayor for Lija, Malta, tells the BBC there are two hijackers on board who are threatening to blow up the plane.

Earlier Friday, Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a "potential hijack situation" involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newshijackingthreatterror threatterrorismu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TERRORISM
Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed, reports say
Islamic State extremists claim Berlin attack
Terror training in SW Houston causing problems for residents
Book by Fort Hood shooter on sale for $1,300
More terrorism
NEWS
Rise in Xmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Due to Cold Weather
Hijacked Libyan Plane Diverted to Malta With 118 Passengers
Berlin Terror Attack Suspect Shot Dead in Milan
HPD: Driver believed woman he hit with truck was a log
More News
Top Stories
Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed, reports say
LIVE AIRPORT CAM: Check the lines at Bush Airport
HPD: Driver believed woman he hit with truck was a log
For 10 days, Starbucks is giving away free drinks
Emergency landing after sounds heard in cargo hold
USPS workers on alert during busiest delivery day
Exterminator steps up after 60k bees force man from home
Show More
Fort Worth officer on restricted duty after videotaped arrests
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Deputies hand out $10,000 of gift cards
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
More News
Photos
$15.9M River Oaks mansion offers unparalleled luxury
PHOTOS: Sunday sights from Day For Night festival
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
Over-the-top Christmas displays draw bah-humbugs
More Photos